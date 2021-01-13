Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 930 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.26.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

