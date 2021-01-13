Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,342,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.62. 119,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,441. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

