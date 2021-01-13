Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,752.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1,611.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,847.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

