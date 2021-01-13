Benz Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Benz has a market capitalization of $504.26 and $805.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Benz has traded down 48.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00026625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00111255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00261013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00063609 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00062253 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

