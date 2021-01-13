Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS:JKPTF traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22. Gamesys Group has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $17.87.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

