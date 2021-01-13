Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GBERY stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. 4,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495. Geberit has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation systems, and cisterns and mechanisms, as well as various flushing systems for toilets; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

