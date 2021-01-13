Bezant (BZNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $51,365.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Bezant token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $51,365.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00041722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00375530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,409.77 or 0.04259134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

