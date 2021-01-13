Bezant Price Reaches $0.0037 on Exchanges (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $130,365.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded 65% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00041903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00383979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00040358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.23 or 0.04055369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

