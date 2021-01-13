Bezop Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $247,736.33 and $819.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezop token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bezop has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bezop is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,685,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork . The official website for Bezop is bezop.com . Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bezop can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

