B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.63 Million

Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report sales of $525.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $531.00 million and the lowest is $518.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $470.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGS. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 115.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in B&G Foods by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth about $272,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

