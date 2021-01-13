B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.12% of B&G Foods worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 79.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 36,592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

