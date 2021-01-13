BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

