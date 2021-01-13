BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
BPPPF stock remained flat at $$17.70 during trading on Wednesday. BID has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90.
About BID
