BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Lowered to Hold at HSBC

BID (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BPPPF stock remained flat at $$17.70 during trading on Wednesday. BID has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.90.

About BID

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in South Africa and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors. It also provides foodservice and beverage distribution services for the HoReCa sector; and develops e-commerce solutions.

