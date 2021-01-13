Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

Big Lots stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

