Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.40-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. Big Lots also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.50 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.43. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

