BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Hits New 12-Month High at $45.20

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.20, with a volume of 2329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Get BioAtla alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.