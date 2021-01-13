BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Down 11.5%

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was down 11.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 211,861,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 89,407,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

BIOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $306,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

