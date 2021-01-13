Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Biomerica in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Aegis dropped their price target on shares of Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

BMRA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Coste bought 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.