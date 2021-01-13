Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 55,538,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 185,129,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNGO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market cap of $862.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 284.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 147,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

