BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Shares Down 6.1%

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.52. 970,121 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 765,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

