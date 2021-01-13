BioSig Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,914 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,234% compared to the typical volume of 82 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BSGM opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $56,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,296,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,202.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth L. Londoner bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,600 shares of company stock valued at $176,427. Corporate insiders own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BioSig Technologies by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 18.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. The company's proprietary product include precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology system, a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures in an electrophysiology laboratory under the supervision of licensed healthcare practitioners who are responsible for interpreting the data.

