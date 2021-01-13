Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 7.6%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s stock price was down 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 6,622,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 17,999,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Bit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

