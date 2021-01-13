Bit-Z Token (BZ) Price Tops $0.0707 on Major Exchanges

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $1.88 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bit-Z Token token can now be bought for about $0.0707 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00394359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00042541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,512.68 or 0.04359789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

