Bitblocks Market Cap Hits $286,250.31 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market cap of $286,250.31 and approximately $54,230.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.12 or 0.99998264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013603 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 258,802,456 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.