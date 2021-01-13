BitCoen Market Cap Reaches $154,937.28 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded down 76.6% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $154,937.28 and approximately $1,631.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00486779 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,655.94 or 0.98266122 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 491% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

