Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $62.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

