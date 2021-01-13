Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,707.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $836,868.79 and $3,707.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00247484 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

