Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51.16 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $230.27 million and approximately $51.16 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $13.15 or 0.00037974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.02 or 0.00340878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00074973 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

