Bitcoin Rhodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (XRC)

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 80.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $28,774.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be bought for $1.69 or 0.00004655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00047992 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,312,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,232,255 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

Bitcoin Rhodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.