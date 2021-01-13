Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 100% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $6,948.13 and approximately $195.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 99.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,876.12 or 0.99998264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013603 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 96.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

