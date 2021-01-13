BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $615,957.08 and approximately $22,406.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.52 or 0.00305124 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00071189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00035559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

