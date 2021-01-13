BitForex Token (BF) Reaches One Day Volume of $656,739.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitForex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. BitForex Token has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and $656,739.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitForex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00387033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00040576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.10 or 0.04209309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitForex Token Profile

BF is a token. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,262,855,204 tokens. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Token Trading

BitForex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitForex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitForex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.