Bitradio Market Capitalization Tops $109,648.09 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $109,648.09 and $36.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005901 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,559,390 coins and its circulating supply is 9,559,386 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.