Bitrue Coin (BTR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.96 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $3.15 million and $3.96 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00376493 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.29 or 0.03998610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

