Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Reaches Market Cap of $489,470.03

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Bitsdaq has traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $489,470.03 and approximately $473.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitsdaq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042056 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.21 or 0.00377724 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040693 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,488.36 or 0.04009604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitsdaq Coin Profile

Bitsdaq (BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

Bitsdaq Coin Trading

Bitsdaq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

