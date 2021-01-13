BitTorrent 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101.11 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $348.94 million and approximately $101.11 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001085 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002470 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,948,829,585 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.