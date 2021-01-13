Bitzeny (ZNY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $204.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $85,075.78 and approximately $204.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.20 or 0.00389499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

