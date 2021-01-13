BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) is Barton Investment Management’s 5th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. BlackLine accounts for about 6.9% of Barton Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned approximately 1.06% of BlackLine worth $80,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackLine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in BlackLine by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.34. 3,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

