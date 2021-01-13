BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.28. 4,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
