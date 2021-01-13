BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.28. 4,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 225.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 605.2% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 86,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 74,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $728,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

