Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 146.2% in December

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE BGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 21,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management increased its position in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

