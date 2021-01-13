Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 146.2% in December

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 146.2% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE BGB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
