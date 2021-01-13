BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a market cap of $51,018.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006590 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002790 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005757 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.