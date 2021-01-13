(BLOC.V) (CVE:BLOC) Trading ∞ Higher

(BLOC.V) (CVE:BLOC)’s stock price traded up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78. 1,133,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 2,390,324 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.78.

(BLOC.V) Company Profile (CVE:BLOC)

Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., a tier 2 investment company, focuses on identification and investment in a diversified portfolio of public and private companies in China. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for (BLOC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (BLOC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.