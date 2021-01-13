Blockburn 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $345.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 448.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $38,877.79 and $345.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockburn has traded up 265.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockburn coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00104846 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 72.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00293159 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Blockburn Profile