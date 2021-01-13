Blockchain Certified Data Token Trading 21.1% Lower This Week (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $6,990.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

