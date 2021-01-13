Blockstack (STX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.29 Million

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $391.74 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00045757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00405472 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00042585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.85 or 0.04330092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org

Blockstack Coin Trading

