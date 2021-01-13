Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.