bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Down 5.4%

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) shares were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.49. Approximately 1,077,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,298,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

