BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) (CVE:BLM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.19. BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 7,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Company Profile (CVE:BLM)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solution-oriented consultation, design, products, and construction services to clients with environmental issues in Canada and internationally. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and waste water treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental Inc. (BLM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.