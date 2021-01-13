Bluzelle Market Cap Reaches $18.42 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $18.42 million and $4.89 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00043012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00405490 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00043290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.60 or 0.04228047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,401,415 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is an Ethereum-based database service for dApps. Bluzelle's protocol allows renting individuals' computer storage space to earn tokens while dApp developers use tokens to have their dApp's data stored and managed. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

Bluzelle can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

