BMO Capital Markets Boosts Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target to $5.00

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s previous close.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 24,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,278. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $779.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $238.97 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 41.21%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

